Megan Thee Stallion Wasn't Sure She'd 'Click' With Dua Lipa Before Meeting

Megan Thee Stallion says a lot of ladies can be divas, but luckily that's not the case when it comes to her collaborator Dua Lipa. The popstar has graced the cover of Vogue's June/July issue and Megan was one of the stars interviewed to help readers get a better sense of who Dua Lipa is behind the smash-hit songs and glittery Mugler bodysuits.

The rapper admitted to Vogue that before recording their song "Sweetest Pie," she worried they wouldn't click. "When somebody is so gorgeous and established, you don’t know what to expect. A lot of ladies can be divas." However, Meg quickly discovered she had nothing to worry about. "But Dua is just so nice. She felt like a familiar spirit. We have an unspoken bond, it’s not even anything we need to discuss. Sometimes people get the wrong idea about me, too. But once you meet me, you’re like, Oh! This is my homegirl.”

After releasing their single "Sweetest Pie" and the accompanying video, the duo appeared together to present an award at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The two wore the exact same dress for a joyful bit with Donatella Versace. Meg also joined Dua for the Colorado, Oklahoma, and Arizona stops on the Future Nostalgia Tour.