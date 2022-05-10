Famous Actresses You Didn't Know Were From Arizona

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from the state. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Arizona from IMDb’s most popular list."

Here are some actresses from the Grand Canyon State:

Alexandra Shipp

Shipp was born in Phoenix. She is best know for her roles as Abby in "Love, Simon," and Susan in "tick...tick...BOOM!"

Emma Stone

You probably know this famous actress from her roles in several different movies, including "Cruella," "The Amazing Spiderman," "Crazy, Stupid, Love," and "The Help." Stone grew up in Scottsdale and even participated in the Valley Youth Theater.

Hailey Bieber

Born in Tucson, Hailey Bieber is best known for "Ocean's Eight" and "Love Advent."

Haley Lu Richardson

Richardson was born in Phoenix. Some of her biggest roles include her portrayal of Stella in "Five Feet Apart," and Krista in "The Edge of Seventeen."

Danielle Fishel

Fishel is best known for her role as Topanga Lawrence in "Boy Meets World." She is originally from Mesa.

Click here to see the full list of famous actresses that are from the state..