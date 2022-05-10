Florida Woman Throws Bucket Of Urine At Neighbor Over Pooping Chicken

A Florida woman is facing charges after cops say she got angry over her neighbor's pooping chicken, according to The Smoking Gun. Authorities arrested 57-year-old Christine Terman on Sunday (May 8) following a dispute at the Palm Haven Mobile Home Park in St. Petersburg.

Terman got upset with Lawrence Stenzel because of "his chicken pooping on the back patio," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by reporters. That's when the angry woman allegedly grabbed a "bucket of pee" from her bathroom, walked onto the back patio, and threw the foul bucket at the victim.

Not only did Stenzel get hit in the face with the bucket, but he was doused with pee, deputies wrote. Cops claim "the victim was wet when we arrived and smelled of urine."

Terman confessed to battering the victim after being read her rights, cops say. No word on why Terman had a bucket of pee ready to be used.

What is known is that she was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of battery. She's since been released from jail after posting a $500 bond. Her boyfriend, 59-year-old Kevin Avery, was also arrested for allegedly threatening Stenzel while authorities were present, reporters added.