Former Michigan State Star Adreian Payne's Cause Of Death Revealed

Former Michigan State men's basketball star Adreian Payne was shot and killed after attempting to intervene in a domestic dispute unarmed, according to court documents obtained by MLive.com.

The 31-year-old was shot while standing next to his car at 1:37 a.m. in Orlando and pronounced dead at a local hospital on Monday (May 9), the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Lawrence Dority was arrested on a warrant of first-degree murder and claimed he shot Payne in an act of self-defense, however, OCSO Detective Christopher Gilbert wrote that Payne "did not pose an immediate threat to Dority" and that Dority specifically left the scene to obtain the weapon used in the shooting.

Police said Payne's girlfriend, identified in documents as 'Tara,' was asked to come to Dorty's house to mediate in an argument between Dority and his girlfriend, Tatiana.

Dority arrived at his home and found Payne and Tara sitting in a parked car outside the house after midnight.

Dority approached the vehicle and an argument with Payne ensued before Dority went into the house and retrieved a 9 mm handgun, went back outside and fired one shot at Payne, according to police documents.

Payne's death was initially reported by former Ohio State and NBA big man Jared Sullinger Sr. and later confirmed by Detroit Free Press reporter Chris Solari.

"Hate the news i received this morning…. Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate @Adreian_Payne," Sullinger tweeted on Monday.