Halsey Gives Fans Intimate & Detailed Health Update Before Touring
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 10, 2022
After posting a TikTok revealing that they're allergic to coffee and a lengthy list of other foods, Halsey took to Instagram Stories to give a detailed update on recent health issues. "I know that a lot of you guys have been wondering what's going on with my health and some of you saw a TikTok I posted yesterday basically confirming that I'm allergic to like literally everything, so I just wanted to give you a little update."
Late last month, the singer revealed they had been in and out of the hospital for weeks after undergoing surgery to treat their endometriosis, which they were first diagnosed with in 2017.
@halsey
everything is fine!♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac
Halsey continued the new update saying they've seen a "hundred-thousand doctors" and have been diagnosed with more medical issues including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, sjögren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and POTS. "I'm still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things." They continued by sharing how they've dealt with these medical issues while preparing for their Love and Power Tour:
"I don't want anybody to be worrying. I am on a treatment plan right now, I'm in rehearsals for the tour. I'm really excited and really confident that I'm going to be able to do it in a way that's healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you... Honestly, I'm just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy... and I get to see you guys." They also shared that the tour will delve into "this weird body horror about everything I've been experiencing feeling like my body is rebelling against me a little bit. And that started with me being pregnant and my experience being pregnant and now has involved into something totally beyond pregnancy and post-partum... I have a lot of angst, I have a lot of energy and I have a lot of confusion that I want to get out on stage."