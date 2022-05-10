Halsey Gives Fans Intimate & Detailed Health Update Before Touring

Halsey continued the new update saying they've seen a "hundred-thousand doctors" and have been diagnosed with more medical issues including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, sjögren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and POTS. "I'm still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things." They continued by sharing how they've dealt with these medical issues while preparing for their Love and Power Tour:

"I don't want anybody to be worrying. I am on a treatment plan right now, I'm in rehearsals for the tour. I'm really excited and really confident that I'm going to be able to do it in a way that's healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you... Honestly, I'm just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy... and I get to see you guys." They also shared that the tour will delve into "this weird body horror about everything I've been experiencing feeling like my body is rebelling against me a little bit. And that started with me being pregnant and my experience being pregnant and now has involved into something totally beyond pregnancy and post-partum... I have a lot of angst, I have a lot of energy and I have a lot of confusion that I want to get out on stage."