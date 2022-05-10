Julian Edelman Gives Perfect Response To Tom Brady's Post-Retirement Gig

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a record-setting deal with FOX Sports in place whenever he retires from his NFL playing career, but one of his favorite teammates says he'll believe it when he sees it.

Longtime former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman quote-tweeted news of Brady's deal with FOX Sports to become its lead NFL analyst with an edited image of Brady sporting a long, gray beard, joking about the 44-year-old's incredible longevity.

'When he retires' #BelieveItWhenISeeIt," Edelman tweeted, tagging Brady.

The post came hours after FOX Sports announced Brady would serve as its lead analyst for NFL coverage "immediately following his playing career" in a tweet shared on Tuesday (May 10).