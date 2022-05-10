Julian Edelman Gives Perfect Response To Tom Brady's Post-Retirement Gig
By Jason Hall
May 10, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a record-setting deal with FOX Sports in place whenever he retires from his NFL playing career, but one of his favorite teammates says he'll believe it when he sees it.
Longtime former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman quote-tweeted news of Brady's deal with FOX Sports to become its lead NFL analyst with an edited image of Brady sporting a long, gray beard, joking about the 44-year-old's incredible longevity.
'When he retires' #BelieveItWhenISeeIt," Edelman tweeted, tagging Brady.
The post came hours after FOX Sports announced Brady would serve as its lead analyst for NFL coverage "immediately following his playing career" in a tweet shared on Tuesday (May 10).
"When he retires" #BelieveItWhenISeeIt @TomBrady https://t.co/Pdd4RjGdj9 pic.twitter.com/ho85Mp3fT3— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 10, 2022
"Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," FOX Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement through the FOX Sports: NFL Twitter account. "We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."
"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022
Sources told Front Office Sports that Brady will earn $20 million to $25 million as part of the deal, which will surpass ESPN's Troy Aikman -- who left FOX Sports earlier this year -- and CBS' Tony Romo as the richest deal in sports television history.
The New York Post reports the deal is for 10 years and a total of $375 million.
Brady officially announced his retirement on February 1, confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account, before unretiring on March 13.
"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady shared on his verified Twitter account.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.
Edelman retired last offseason -- remaining with the Patriots for one season after Brady signed with the Buccaneers -- and has since served as an analyst for Inside the NFL.
Onto the next chapter. 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/EmVR17tv6w— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 1, 2022
Brady threw to Edelman more than any Patriots player during his 20-year career in New England, with the former Kent State standout recording 689 receptions on 1,036 targets, as well as 7,674 yards, 41 touchdowns and 395 first downs, according to NBC Sports.