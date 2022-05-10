Kentucky Jeweler Gives Woman's $6,200 Wedding Ring To The Wrong Person

One Kentucky woman is left with an empty finger and a hole in her heart after a local jeweler accidentally gave her wedding ring to another customer, reported 14 News.

Jessica Piper took her ring into the jeweler for a small repair, and she hasn't seen it since. She said, "My husband went in and said, 'I'm here to pick up my wife's ring.' And they said, 'We don't have a ring. Someone picked it up.'"

The couple filed a report with the Bowling Green jewelry store and contacted local authorities. Piper said, "After the investigation through the jewelry store, we figured out one of the employees just made a mistake."

This big mistake cost a whopping $6,200 and a ton of sentimental value. Piper said, "They gave our ring to someone trying to pick up their own ring."

The person who received the ring by mistake never brought it back to sort out the problem. Instead, the ring was sold through a social media site.

Piper explained, "We were told that he took the ring home, and I guess he and his wife separated or divorced, and he sold it through Snapchat."