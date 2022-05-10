Lightning Bolt Explodes Near Florida Man In Shocking Doorbell Video

A doorbell camera caught the heart-stopping moment a lightning bolt struck the ground just feet away from a Florida gardener. WJXT says viewers sent them Ring footage of the shocking incident, which happened Saturday morning (May 7) outside a Sebring home.

Denice Murphy told reporters her husband, Rod, was turning off the sprinklers ahead of some forecasted rain. That's when a lightning bolt struck the ground near the Florida man, sending searing chunks of earth hurling across into the air. He appeared jolted but quickly went inside his home.

Rod didn't appear to be hurt from the incident, according to reporters.

"It wasn’t raining. It was cloudy, and that was it. Boom!" the husband told the news station. "I thought I was a goner."

Denice Murphy says she thought a bomb went off in the neighborhood.

"We were like, 'Oh my goodness, this was horrible and funny at the same time, but horrible,'" she recounts the experience. "When he walked from over there, I would’ve been running."

Rod Murphy wasn't the only one who had a close call with Mother Nature. One video out of Iowa caught the moment a lightning bolt struck a car. Then, there was a daughter and father who were both zapped by lightning during baseball practice -- and lived to tell the tale.