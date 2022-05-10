Mansion On Seattle's 'Most Private Address' Lists For $35 Million

A mansion located in a secret Seattle enclave recently hit the market for millions of dollars.

A listing on Redfin shows a waterfront mansion in the prestigious Reed Estate enclave is looking for a new owner. Only nine homes exist within the exclusive community in the Emerald City. The asking price is a staggering $35 million!

Located at 1500 42nd Ave. E, this home comes with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and several amazing amenities. Here's what listing agents had to say about the luxurious property:

"This incredibly rare waterfront estate is one of only four waterfront residences within the nine-home enclave known as The Reed Estate. The magnificent 8,000+ sq. ft. residence is sited on just over an acre, with more than 120 feet of walk out beachfront and a private four-season private dock. A collaboration between owner and designer has created an effortless, single-level indoor / outdoor living experience. French doors from nearly every room lead to an expansive limestone terrace overlooking the rose garden, specimen trees and level lawn. The pool and spa are secluded and surrounded by tall trees while retaining views of the garden and the lake."

If you want to learn more about the Madison Park mansion, click HERE to check out the full listing and photo gallery.