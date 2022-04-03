Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion Wear The Same Dress To 2022 Grammys

It's something you don't expect to see from some of fashion's most influential canvases: two of music's biggest stars showing up to music's biggest night in the same exact dress! When Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion walked out on stage to present the Grammy for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, April 3, they appeared to be twinning in stunning black and gold Versace dresses.

While the two seemed upset that they were in the same exact outfit, it quickly became clear that it was all a fun bit. They took it to the next level when the designer of their dresses, the iconic Donatella Versace, ran up on stage to do some damage control. She ripped off the bottom half of both Dua and Meg's dress to reveal a shorter version of the dress complete with black, leather leggings.