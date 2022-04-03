Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion Wear The Same Dress To 2022 Grammys
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 4, 2022
It's something you don't expect to see from some of fashion's most influential canvases: two of music's biggest stars showing up to music's biggest night in the same exact dress! When Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion walked out on stage to present the Grammy for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, April 3, they appeared to be twinning in stunning black and gold Versace dresses.
While the two seemed upset that they were in the same exact outfit, it quickly became clear that it was all a fun bit. They took it to the next level when the designer of their dresses, the iconic Donatella Versace, ran up on stage to do some damage control. She ripped off the bottom half of both Dua and Meg's dress to reveal a shorter version of the dress complete with black, leather leggings.
The two stars looked stunning in both versions and if we had to choose who wore it best, it would truly be impossible! The last time Dua and Meg teamed up was for their recent single "Sweetest Pie." In the accompanying music video, the singer and rapper were a far cry from twinning as they lured suitors into their magical (and dangerous) chambers in the forest.
To make the moment even better, Dua and Meg had the honor of presenting the Best New Artist Grammy to none other than Olivia Rodrigo! Earlier in the night, Rodrigo made her Grammys debut with a moving performance of her mega-hit "Drivers License."
The 2022 Grammys hosted by Trevor Noah was initially scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles but had to be postponed to April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada due to coronavirus concerns. Click here to see a full list of the night's winners and check out all of the best looks from the red carpet here.