Mysterious Masked Man Seen On Middle Tennessee Rooftop

Police in a Middle Tennessee town are searching for a masked man accused of trespassing and taking photos of an apartment.

Franklin Police are hoping someone recognizes a man who reportedly took photos of a penthouse apartment on Second Avenue in Franklin, per WKRN. Even stranger, he was seen wearing a full-face furry grey cartoon helmet, according to a release from the Franklin Police Department. The unidentified man is described as a white male with long brown hair wearing a white T-shirt in blue jeans in addition to the mask. He also was carrying a black backpack with orange or yellow straps.

The suspect was caught on video May 4 fleeing the area on a black Honda Rukas moped style vehicle. Check out the video below, courtesy of Franklin PD.