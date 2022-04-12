Shooting Breaks Out At 16-Year-Old's Birthday Party At Texas Airbnb

A shooting broke out at a 16-year-old's birthday party at an Airbnb in Brazoria County over the weekend.

Police first received a noise complaint from the house located in the 4400 block of Hickory Ridge Lane in Manvel, according to ABC 13. There were dozens of party-goers at the Airbnb property. Shortly after 10:40 p.m., police received reports of shots fired in the area.

The whole incident was caught on the home's Ring camera. The video shows people running and taking cover behind cars. According to ABC 13, there were shots from at least three different weapons that were fired for about 23 seconds an unleashed between 30 and 50 rounds.

There are no reported deaths from the shooting, according to ABC 13. One teenager was shot in the foot. Cars and homes sustained damage.

"There were so many shots, I just can't believe more weren't wounded, killed, more damage. You know it could have been so much worse," resident Robin V., who returned to her home Saturday night with her daughter in the middle of the chaos, told ABC 13. "Lots of very young kids. It just got out of hand very quickly. I know it could happen anywhere but it just feels like this could have been avoided."

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Anthony Hurse II told the Houston Chronicle that "Ii was supposed to be a small gathering maybe but it was put out on social media as a party. Once you do that on social media anybody is going to show up."

The neighborhood's homeowner's association does not allow short-term rentals, several residents told ABC 13. It's also not the first time this house has been rented out to Airbnb-ers. Airbnb told ABC 13 it removed the home listing and the host was suspended, pending an investigation. Airbnb said the following in a statement:

"Airbnb bans parties, and we condemn this senseless gun violence. We have reached out to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and stand ready to support their investigation. We take party house issues seriously and support fair regulations that balance anti-party measures while empowering our local Host community to continue earning meaningful additional income."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Brazoria County Sheriff's Office lead investigator Robert Gonzalez or CrimeStoppers at 800-460-2222.

You can watch the Ring camera footage below: