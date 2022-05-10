This Is Arizona's Favorite Fast Food Mexican Restaurant

Did you know that 1 in 5 Americans eat at least one taco per day on average?

Tacos and Mexican cuisine have been embedded into American culture — evident in how many fast food Mexican restaurants there are nowadays. But which one is the most popular in your state? TOP Data compiled a list of the top five taco restaurants in every state. Here's how they did it:

We analyzed the year-on-year change in visits to determine the taco restaurant of choice in each state. Chipotle Mexican Grill was the overwhelming victor, winning the popularity contest across fourteen states, with Taco Bell claiming the top spot in ten states and Qdoba Mexican Eats in seven.

Here's a look at the top five fast food Mexican restaurants in Arizona:

Qdoba Mexican Eats El Pollo Loco Taco Bell Del Taco Chipotle Mexican Grill

TOP Data also found some interesting statistics about taco consumption in the U.S.:

Results from our study show that 42% of us eat between four and 12 tacos per month, with 5% of us enjoying 64 or more on a monthly basis. This increase in consumption comes despite the fact that 23% of Americans don’t eat tacos at all.

To read the full report, click here.