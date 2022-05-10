This Is The Best American Restaurant In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
May 10, 2022
In Louisiana, you're never too far from some great food, from restaurants with the best pizza in the state to must-try scoops of ice cream that are the perfect addition to a warm summer day.
LoveFood searched the country to determine which restaurant in each state serves up the best American cuisine, including this popular spot in Louisiana. According to the site, there's nothing quite like comfort food," adding:
"From quaint retro diners and casual eateries to special occasion steakhouses and modern spots serving creative takes on the classics, here's where's best when you seek a little all-American comfort."
So which restaurant in Louisiana was named the best for American cuisine?
Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse
According to its website, the Brennan family has been "perfecting the art of beef preparation" in their restaurants for decades, including Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse in New Orleans. From its aged filets and barbecue shrimp to the seared gulf fish and seafood gumbo, Dickie's has something for everyone to enjoy.
Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse is located at 716 Iberville Street.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Located in the heart of the French Quarter, Dickie's has remained a New Orleans hot spot for more than two decades. A traditional American steakhouse at heart, it adds its own unique New Orleans touch to the dishes coming out of the kitchen. There's the local favorite turtle soup to start with while the prime strip is Creole-seasoned and seared in a cast iron skillet. Potatoes comes as fries or in a gratin, and there's a classic selection of sauces and steakhouse sides."
Check out the full report here.