This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Alabama

By Jason Hall

May 10, 2022

Philly Cheesesteak
Photo: Getty Images

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included B&W Philly Steak and Seafood as the top choice for Alabama.

"While you probably don't think of 'Bama as cheesesteak country, B&W offers a solid option with a Philly style cheesesteak with peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayo if you're craving a fairly traditional version," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Or, since you're down South, try the BBQ version with BBQ sauce and shredded cheese."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cheesesteak in every state:

  1. Alabama- B&W Philly Steak and Seafood (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Straight Out of Philly (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Forefathers (Chandler, Scottsdale and Tempe)
  4. Arkansas- Rocky's on Country Club (Sherwood)
  5. California- The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co. (Venice)
  6. Colorado- Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- Ray & Mike's Deli (Hamden)
  8. Delaware- Yatz's Subs and Steaks (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- Sonny's Famous Steak Hoagies (Hollywood)
  10. Georgia- Mr. G's Steakout ATL (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Butcher & Bird (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- The Cheesesteak Guy (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Monti's (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Hoagies & Hops (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Pepper Jax Grill (multiple locations)
  16. Kansas- Wichita Subs & More (Wichita)
  17. Kentucky- Barry's Cheese Steaks & More (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Philly Me Up (Baton Rouge)
  19. Maine- Bennett's Sandwich Shop (Kennebunkport)
  20. Maryland- South Street Steaks (Bethesda)
  21. Massachusetts- Rondo's Submarine Sandwiches (South Boston)
  22. Michigan- Gabriel's Cheese Steak Hoagies (Ypsilanti)
  23. Minnesota- Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Fat Albert's (Jackson)
  25. Missouri- Philly Time (Kansas City)
  26. Montana- The Pickle Barrel (Billings, Bozeman and Livingston)
  27. Nebraska- CheeseSteak Grille (Lincoln)
  28. Nevada- Pop's Philly Steaks (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Bennett's Sandwich Shop (Portsmouth)
  30. New Jersey- Donkey's Place (Camden)
  31. New Mexico- Alicea's NY Bagels & Subs (Rio Rancho)
  32. New York- Federoff's Roast Pork (Brooklyn)
  33. North Carolina- The Stanley (Charlotte)
  34. North Dakota- Magic City Hoagies (Minot)
  35. Ohio- M&S Drive-thru (Mansfield)
  36. Oklahoma- Hobby's Hoagies (Oklahoma City and Edmond)
  37. Oregon- Grant Philly Cheesesteaks (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Max's Steaks (Philadelphia)
  39. Rhode Island- Sax's Steak and Pizza (Providence)
  40. South Carolina- Geo's Philly Steak Grill (Conway)
  41. South Dakota- Mama's Phried & Phillys (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- Gyro & Philly Steak (Hermitage)
  43. Texas- R&B's Steaks & Fries (Austin and El Paso)
  44. Utah- DP's Cheesesteak (multiple locations)
  45. Vermont- Al's French Fry (South Burlington)
  46. Virginia- Iggles Cheesesteaks & Burgers (Virginia Beach)
  47. Washington- Tres House of Cheesesteaks (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Philly Cheese Steak Plus (Hedgesville)
  49. Wisconsin- Cheesesteak Rebellion (Green Bay)
  50. Wyoming- Miazgas (Jackson Hole)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.