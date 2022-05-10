This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included B&W Philly Steak and Seafood as the top choice for Alabama.

"While you probably don't think of 'Bama as cheesesteak country, B&W offers a solid option with a Philly style cheesesteak with peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayo if you're craving a fairly traditional version," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Or, since you're down South, try the BBQ version with BBQ sauce and shredded cheese."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cheesesteak in every state: