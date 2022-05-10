This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Massachusetts

A South Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included Rondo's Submarine Sandwiches as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Known locally as simply Rondo's, this old school spot hasn't been updated or changed in decades because when you make big, tasty subs for under $7, you don't need to fix what isn't broken," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "The cheesesteak is hearty, cheesy, and served on perfect crunchy on the outside soft on the inside bread—you really can't ask for more."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cheesesteak in every state: