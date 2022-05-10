This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Connecticut

A Hamden restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included Ray & Mike's Deli as the top choice for Connecticut.

"People drive across the tiny state for their cheesesteak fix at this tiny takeout deli that offers steak and cheese—with the works or without—or you can try the chicken version, we won't tell," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

