This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Maryland
By Jason Hall
May 10, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Bethesda restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Maryland.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included South Street Steaks as the top choice for Maryland.
"This restaurant keeps it simple, pick your size (small or large), pick your meat (steak or chicken), and choose your cheese (American, provolone, or whiz) and the sandwich makers will hook you up," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "You can also try the 'misteak challenge' and attempt to polish off five pounds of cheesesteak in return for a gift card and a photo on the Wall of Shame."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cheesesteak in every state:
- Alabama- B&W Philly Steak and Seafood (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Straight Out of Philly (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Forefathers (Chandler, Scottsdale and Tempe)
- Arkansas- Rocky's on Country Club (Sherwood)
- California- The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co. (Venice)
- Colorado- Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks (Denver)
- Connecticut- Ray & Mike's Deli (Hamden)
- Delaware- Yatz's Subs and Steaks (Wilmington)
- Florida- Sonny's Famous Steak Hoagies (Hollywood)
- Georgia- Mr. G's Steakout ATL (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Butcher & Bird (Honolulu)
- Idaho- The Cheesesteak Guy (Boise)
- Illinois- Monti's (Chicago)
- Indiana- Hoagies & Hops (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Pepper Jax Grill (multiple locations)
- Kansas- Wichita Subs & More (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Barry's Cheese Steaks & More (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Philly Me Up (Baton Rouge)
- Maine- Bennett's Sandwich Shop (Kennebunkport)
- Maryland- South Street Steaks (Bethesda)
- Massachusetts- Rondo's Submarine Sandwiches (South Boston)
- Michigan- Gabriel's Cheese Steak Hoagies (Ypsilanti)
- Minnesota- Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Fat Albert's (Jackson)
- Missouri- Philly Time (Kansas City)
- Montana- The Pickle Barrel (Billings, Bozeman and Livingston)
- Nebraska- CheeseSteak Grille (Lincoln)
- Nevada- Pop's Philly Steaks (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Bennett's Sandwich Shop (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Donkey's Place (Camden)
- New Mexico- Alicea's NY Bagels & Subs (Rio Rancho)
- New York- Federoff's Roast Pork (Brooklyn)
- North Carolina- The Stanley (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Magic City Hoagies (Minot)
- Ohio- M&S Drive-thru (Mansfield)
- Oklahoma- Hobby's Hoagies (Oklahoma City and Edmond)
- Oregon- Grant Philly Cheesesteaks (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Max's Steaks (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Sax's Steak and Pizza (Providence)
- South Carolina- Geo's Philly Steak Grill (Conway)
- South Dakota- Mama's Phried & Phillys (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Gyro & Philly Steak (Hermitage)
- Texas- R&B's Steaks & Fries (Austin and El Paso)
- Utah- DP's Cheesesteak (multiple locations)
- Vermont- Al's French Fry (South Burlington)
- Virginia- Iggles Cheesesteaks & Burgers (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- Tres House of Cheesesteaks (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Philly Cheese Steak Plus (Hedgesville)
- Wisconsin- Cheesesteak Rebellion (Green Bay)
- Wyoming- Miazgas (Jackson Hole)