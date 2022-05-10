This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Maryland

A Bethesda restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Maryland.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included South Street Steaks as the top choice for Maryland.

"This restaurant keeps it simple, pick your size (small or large), pick your meat (steak or chicken), and choose your cheese (American, provolone, or whiz) and the sandwich makers will hook you up," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "You can also try the 'misteak challenge' and attempt to polish off five pounds of cheesesteak in return for a gift card and a photo on the Wall of Shame."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cheesesteak in every state: