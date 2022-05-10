This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included Max's Steaks as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Honestly, if you're heading to Philly, you owe it to yourself to do a cheesesteak crawl with a few friends. But after you've stood on the street at Pat's or Genos, head to this spot, made famous in the film Creed (Tessa Thompson shows Michael B. Jordan exactly how to eat the city's favorite sandwich)," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Get a huge sirloin shave steak on an Italian roll and congratulate yourself for making good choices."

