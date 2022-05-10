This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Virginia

A Virginia Beach restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included Iggles Cheesesteaks & Burgers as the top choice for Virginia.

"Philly natives will get the reference in this cheesesteak shop's name, and everyone else will when they head into this Eagles-themed space," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cheesesteak in every state: