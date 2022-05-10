This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Virginia
By Jason Hall
May 10, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Virginia Beach restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Virginia.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included Iggles Cheesesteaks & Burgers as the top choice for Virginia.
"Philly natives will get the reference in this cheesesteak shop's name, and everyone else will when they head into this Eagles-themed space," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cheesesteak in every state:
- Alabama- B&W Philly Steak and Seafood (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Straight Out of Philly (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Forefathers (Chandler, Scottsdale and Tempe)
- Arkansas- Rocky's on Country Club (Sherwood)
- California- The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co. (Venice)
- Colorado- Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks (Denver)
- Connecticut- Ray & Mike's Deli (Hamden)
- Delaware- Yatz's Subs and Steaks (Wilmington)
- Florida- Sonny's Famous Steak Hoagies (Hollywood)
- Georgia- Mr. G's Steakout ATL (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Butcher & Bird (Honolulu)
- Idaho- The Cheesesteak Guy (Boise)
- Illinois- Monti's (Chicago)
- Indiana- Hoagies & Hops (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Pepper Jax Grill (multiple locations)
- Kansas- Wichita Subs & More (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Barry's Cheese Steaks & More (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Philly Me Up (Baton Rouge)
- Maine- Bennett's Sandwich Shop (Kennebunkport)
- Maryland- South Street Steaks (Bethesda)
- Massachusetts- Rondo's Submarine Sandwiches (South Boston)
- Michigan- Gabriel's Cheese Steak Hoagies (Ypsilanti)
- Minnesota- Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Fat Albert's (Jackson)
- Missouri- Philly Time (Kansas City)
- Montana- The Pickle Barrel (Billings, Bozeman and Livingston)
- Nebraska- CheeseSteak Grille (Lincoln)
- Nevada- Pop's Philly Steaks (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Bennett's Sandwich Shop (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Donkey's Place (Camden)
- New Mexico- Alicea's NY Bagels & Subs (Rio Rancho)
- New York- Federoff's Roast Pork (Brooklyn)
- North Carolina- The Stanley (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Magic City Hoagies (Minot)
- Ohio- M&S Drive-thru (Mansfield)
- Oklahoma- Hobby's Hoagies (Oklahoma City and Edmond)
- Oregon- Grant Philly Cheesesteaks (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Max's Steaks (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Sax's Steak and Pizza (Providence)
- South Carolina- Geo's Philly Steak Grill (Conway)
- South Dakota- Mama's Phried & Phillys (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Gyro & Philly Steak (Hermitage)
- Texas- R&B's Steaks & Fries (Austin and El Paso)
- Utah- DP's Cheesesteak (multiple locations)
- Vermont- Al's French Fry (South Burlington)
- Virginia- Iggles Cheesesteaks & Burgers (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- Tres House of Cheesesteaks (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Philly Cheese Steak Plus (Hedgesville)
- Wisconsin- Cheesesteak Rebellion (Green Bay)
- Wyoming- Miazgas (Jackson Hole)