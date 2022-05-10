This Is The Best Place To Get Chinese Takeout In Chicago

The most popular place to order Chinese takeout in Illinois has various locations around the Chicago area. They are open for business in Naperville, Lakeshore East, Chinatown, Rolling Meadows, Streeterville and South Loop. Aside from an extensive takeout menu, the restaurant has a separate alcohol menu full of unique cocktails ranging from a Pina colada to Japanese wine.

According to Eat This, Not That the best Chinese restaurant to order takeout from in Illinois is MingHin Cuisine located in Chicago. This restaurant is known for their Hong-Kong-style dim sum and dumplings. They just opened a new location in the South Loop due to booming business. The dining room of the South Loop location, and previous locations, is very upscale for a place rated for having the best takeout Chinese in the whole state.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the MingHin Cuisine in Chicago:

"MingHin Cuisine received the Michelin Bib Gourmand award in 2018 and reviewers concur that the food is incredible. The Hong Kong-style dim sum is especially popular, and other favorites include the dumplings, rice noodle rolls, and barbeque pork buns."

