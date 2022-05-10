This Is The Best Place To Get Chinese Takeout In Ohio

Sometimes, the best cure for hunger is a hearty pint of General Tso's chicken and Chow Mein with a side of crab rangoon. Chinese takeout has your back when you just don't feel like cooking and are in need of a quick, hassle free meal. This specific Ohio Chinese Takeout spot is well-known for the authenticity of the food that is served, as well as the portion sizes.

According to Eat This, Not That, the best place to order takeout Chinese in Ohio is at LJ Shanghai. This staple Chinese cuisine not only packs their food with flavor, but they are known for packing their takeout pints full of food. Locals and visitors enjoy a good soup dumpling and seaweed salad among other popular menu items that the restaurant serves. Customers also have the option to dine in.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about LJ Shanghai :

"LJ Shanghai is the hands-down favorite in Ohio when it comes to Chinese food. Popular amongst both locals and visitors, diners love the flavorful dishes and massive portions. Favorites include the soup dumplings, Shanghai shrimp and pork wonton soup, and seaweed salad."

For more information on the best Chinese takeout in each state visit HERE.