This Is The Best Place To Get Chinese Takeout In Wisconsin

The most popular Chinese takeout spot in Wisconsin is located just outside of Milwaukee and offers an abundance of fresh ingredients to diminish the guilt that you might feel about ordering takeout...again. Sometimes, you've got to do what you've got to do after a long day. Customers are able to order online and over the phone depending on their preference. This staple takeout spot is known for the quality of their meals and the friendliness of the staff.

According to Eat This, Not That, the best Chinese takeout available in all of Wisconsin is at Sze Chuan. Sze Chuan is known for the spiciness that they pack into each takeout pint. They have a chili pepper soup that is very popular among locals, and they marinate their chicken in a spicy numbing sauce. For those looking to keep it healthy, the restaurant offers a variety of smoothies and teas.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about Sze Chuan:

"Located in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Sze Chuan is a hit thanks to its specialty dishes that include spicy Szechuan dumplings, chicken in spicy numbing sauce, and fish fillet in chili pepper soup. Everything is made using only fresh ingredients and the result is delicious."

For more information on the best Chinese takeout in each state visit HERE.