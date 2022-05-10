This Is The Best Place To Get Chinese Takeout In Minnesota

The most popular Chinese takeout location in Minnesota is not even open seven days a week. It is closed on Sunday, and is only open for takeout. While there is no dining available, locals are able to get their fix simply from fast service and large portion sizes.

According to Eat This, Not That, the best place to order Chinese takeout in all of Minnesota is at Golden Chow Mein. Golden Chow Mein serves a variety of popular Chinese-American infused dishes. Locals rave about the sesame chicken and stir fry. Those looking to visit this one-stop Chinese food stop can find it in the West Seventh neighborhood of St. Paul.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about Golden Chow Mein:

"Golden Chow Mein has been a St. Paul mainstay for over 30 years. It serves the typical Chinese-American favorites like chow mein, egg rolls, and kung pao chicken. "Phenomenal west seventh classic. This is the place to go for your Cantonese cravings," wrote a local reviewer. "The sesame chicken is divine, the stir fry is sublime, and this will be a constant rotation in our takeaway sweepstakes. If you haven't ordered yet, you're missing out."

