This Is The Best Speakeasy Bar In Arizona

Hidden in plain sight are some of the coolest and most unique bars.

Whether you need a special code to get in or you have to find a particular book on a shelf to open the door, there's likely to be a hidden bar in your area. Livability compiled a list of the best hidden bar in every state. To do it, they said they "scoured all 50 states." The website even helps you get into these secret bars and speakeasies so you can experience it for yourself.

In Arizona, the best hidden bar is The Ostrich in Chandler. Here's what Livability said about it:

This underground speakeasy below Crust Simply Italian in historic downtown Chandler is drenched in history. Once a watering hole for elite (and sometimes nefarious) travelers, The Ostrich is housed in the basement tunnels leading to the old railroad station and the Crowne Plaza San Marcos golf course clubhouse. The bar gets its name from the basement’s former life as an ostrich feather storage facility after World War I, as Dr. AJ Chandler hoped the accessory would take off. It didn’t, but no matter — guests can now enjoy well-crafted classic cocktails and feel like they are back in the roaring 20s.

The Ostrich is located at 10 N. San Marcos Place #B1 in Chandler.

To read the full list of the best hidden bar in every state, click here.