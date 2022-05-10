You Can Now Track Sharks Along Texas Coast

By Dani Medina

May 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're headed out to a beach along the Texas coast soon, there's a new website you might want to check out before you go.

OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that conducts research on marine life, created a shark tracker that allows you to see where these creatures are swimming, according to KSAT. There are currently over 400 tagged animals available for tracking on the website.

In addition to sharks, you can track swordfish, sea turtles and dolphins.

How does it work? Tagged animals are "pinged" when they're found. Among the most recent pings along the Texas coast is Fast Ball, an 8.2-foot male mako shark that was spotted near Matagorda Bay in early April, according to KSAT.

Check out the OCEARCH Shark Tracker here.

