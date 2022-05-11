Adele Shares Romantic Photos With Boyfriend Rich Paul

The photos come after speculation that Adele's relationship with the sports agent may have quietly ended. According to ELLE, the rumors spread after people noticed his absence during her birthday. However, a report from People released on May 9, revealed that the couple was on a getaway in Napa Valley after her birthday. Multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that they were still seeing each other, but have busy schedules. "She is working on her residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can."

There has also been speculation that the couple got engaged after she debuted a diamond ring on her left finger during an appearance at the BRIT Awards. As usual, Adele kept quiet about the possible engagement telling Graham Norton "If I was [engaged], would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?"

She also revealed that she hopes to have a baby with Paul soon. “It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year,” she shared. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!” Adele's highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency was postponed to 2022 after she tearfully announced she would have to push back the show just one day before it was set to debut. The singer has yet to release new dates for the residency.