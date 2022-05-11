Alligator Found 'Stuck' Behind Texas Home Trying To Find Mate

By Dani Medina

May 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

May is peak breeding season for alligators, which means it's more common to find alligators outside of their usual territories as they look for a mate.

That's what led an alligator to become stuck in a drainage ditch behind a home in Bayview, Texas, according to the South Padre Island Birding Nature & Alligator Sanctuary. The 10.5-foot male alligator was caught safely and didn't show any signs of having been fed by people. It has been relocated and released back into a wetland in the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

"Sometimes these roaming gators can get into trouble as they can end up in odd places and may become problematic for landowners," the nonprofit organization said in a Facebook post along with photos of the huge gator. "The game wardens are used to dealing with alligator calls, but relocating an alligator of that size requires a team ... We are happy that the gator was released unharmed and for the trust of our local game wardens."

The month of May brings peak breeding season for the American Alligator 🐊! Alligators will wander as they look for...

Posted by South Padre Island Birding Nature & Alligator Sanctuary on Friday, May 6, 2022
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.