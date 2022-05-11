Alligator Found 'Stuck' Behind Texas Home Trying To Find Mate

May is peak breeding season for alligators, which means it's more common to find alligators outside of their usual territories as they look for a mate.

That's what led an alligator to become stuck in a drainage ditch behind a home in Bayview, Texas, according to the South Padre Island Birding Nature & Alligator Sanctuary. The 10.5-foot male alligator was caught safely and didn't show any signs of having been fed by people. It has been relocated and released back into a wetland in the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

"Sometimes these roaming gators can get into trouble as they can end up in odd places and may become problematic for landowners," the nonprofit organization said in a Facebook post along with photos of the huge gator. "The game wardens are used to dealing with alligator calls, but relocating an alligator of that size requires a team ... We are happy that the gator was released unharmed and for the trust of our local game wardens."