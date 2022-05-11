Chris Brown Provides Update On New Album Release Date
By Tony M. Centeno
May 11, 2022
Chris Brown understands that his fans are growing more impatient to hear his upcoming Breezy album. After sharing the dates for his upcoming tour with Lil Baby, the singer provides an update on when he's planning to release his new LP.
Chris Brown began to tease the album's release date on Monday, May 9, with an Instagram post that said "'Breezy' coming soon." In his caption, the singer simply said "June," but did not reveal an exact date in June. In a separate post, uploaded on Wednesday, May 11, Brown repeated the release month but indicated that the actual date "will be revealed soon."
The singer's Breezy album will serve as the follow-up to his 2019 LP Indigo. So far, Brown has already released a couple of tracks from the project including "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)." The album will also arrive just in time for the singer's joint tour with Lil Baby, which he announced a couple of weeks ago.
The One Of Them Ones tour, which is presented by Rolling Loud, will begin in Raleigh, N.C. on July 15 before hitting major cities across the U.S. like New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, L.A. and more. The tour will conclude in Las Vegas on August 27. Brown also teased that the tour will also feature special guests but hasn't revealed them just yet.
Breezy has done well to keep the specific details about his new album a complete secret. With less than three weeks left before June begins, it's possible fans will get another update soon enough.