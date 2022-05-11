Chris Brown Provides Update On New Album Release Date

By Tony M. Centeno

May 11, 2022

Chris Brown
Photo: Getty Images

Chris Brown understands that his fans are growing more impatient to hear his upcoming Breezy album. After sharing the dates for his upcoming tour with Lil Baby, the singer provides an update on when he's planning to release his new LP.

Chris Brown began to tease the album's release date on Monday, May 9, with an Instagram post that said "'Breezy' coming soon." In his caption, the singer simply said "June," but did not reveal an exact date in June. In a separate post, uploaded on Wednesday, May 11, Brown repeated the release month but indicated that the actual date "will be revealed soon."

The singer's Breezy album will serve as the follow-up to his 2019 LP Indigo. So far, Brown has already released a couple of tracks from the project including "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)." The album will also arrive just in time for the singer's joint tour with Lil Baby, which he announced a couple of weeks ago.

The One Of Them Ones tour, which is presented by Rolling Loud, will begin in Raleigh, N.C. on July 15 before hitting major cities across the U.S. like New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, L.A. and more. The tour will conclude in Las Vegas on August 27. Brown also teased that the tour will also feature special guests but hasn't revealed them just yet.

Breezy has done well to keep the specific details about his new album a complete secret. With less than three weeks left before June begins, it's possible fans will get another update soon enough.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.