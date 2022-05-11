Chris Brown Provides Update On New Album Release Date

The singer's Breezy album will serve as the follow-up to his 2019 LP Indigo. So far, Brown has already released a couple of tracks from the project including "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)." The album will also arrive just in time for the singer's joint tour with Lil Baby, which he announced a couple of weeks ago.



The One Of Them Ones tour, which is presented by Rolling Loud, will begin in Raleigh, N.C. on July 15 before hitting major cities across the U.S. like New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, L.A. and more. The tour will conclude in Las Vegas on August 27. Brown also teased that the tour will also feature special guests but hasn't revealed them just yet.



Breezy has done well to keep the specific details about his new album a complete secret. With less than three weeks left before June begins, it's possible fans will get another update soon enough.

