DaBaby Drops Two New Collaborations With Moneybagg Yo & Pooh Shiesty

The Atl Jacob-produced "Wig" sounds like an anthem for all the ladies who love rocking their favorite wigs. In a slightly quicker flow, DaBaby and Moneybagg trade bars about their wealth, status as rap stars and their top-notch chicks.



"My b***h is a ten with or without a weave, what about yours, n***a?" Moneybagg raps. "She got more cars and chains than rappers/That's what you get when you fuck with a hitta, My hand been itchin', I'm flyin' to Vegas/Might f**k off and spend a weekend at the villa."



Both records arrive after DaBaby has spent the past few months dropping off singles like "Couple Cubes Of Ice", "Book It" and "Sneaky Link Anthem." as well as his joint album with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Better Than You. Despite all the music he's released and shows he's performed at this year, DaBaby still hasn't confirmed any plans for a solo album. Listen to "Wig" below.