DaBaby Drops Two New Collaborations With Moneybagg Yo & Pooh Shiesty
By Tony M. Centeno
May 11, 2022
After dealing with a handful of legal and personal matters lately, DaBaby pushed everything to the side to focus on two new records he just released.
On Wednesday, May 11, DaBaby delivered two new collaborations, "Bonnet" featuring Pooh Shiesty and "Wig" featuring Moneybagg Yo. In "Bonnet" produced by DJ K.i.d and Glacier, DaBaby talks about his experience with women who use him for whatever they want and then ditch him for someone else. Pooh Shiesty chimes in at the end with his hard-hitting verse.
"They hop off your d**k when they got what they wanted," DaBaby raps. "Tell me whatever, don't tell me you love me/I been through some s**t, baby, actually/Can we get straight to the action? Let's just get nasty/F**k all that keeping it classy."
The Atl Jacob-produced "Wig" sounds like an anthem for all the ladies who love rocking their favorite wigs. In a slightly quicker flow, DaBaby and Moneybagg trade bars about their wealth, status as rap stars and their top-notch chicks.
"My b***h is a ten with or without a weave, what about yours, n***a?" Moneybagg raps. "She got more cars and chains than rappers/That's what you get when you fuck with a hitta, My hand been itchin', I'm flyin' to Vegas/Might f**k off and spend a weekend at the villa."
Both records arrive after DaBaby has spent the past few months dropping off singles like "Couple Cubes Of Ice", "Book It" and "Sneaky Link Anthem." as well as his joint album with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Better Than You. Despite all the music he's released and shows he's performed at this year, DaBaby still hasn't confirmed any plans for a solo album. Listen to "Wig" below.