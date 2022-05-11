Famous Actresses You Didn't Know Were From Texas

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from the state. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Texas from IMDb’s most popular list."

Here are some actresses from the Lone Star State:

McKenna Grace

McKenna was born in Grapevine in 2006. She's best known for her roles as Mary in "Gifted" and Esther in "The Handmaid's Tale."

Sadie Sink

Sadie was born in Brenham in 2002. She's best known for her roles as Max in "Stranger Things" and as a the female lead in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film.

Melora Hardin

Born in Houston, Melora is best known for her roles as Principal Jane in "17 Again" and Lorelai in "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

Renée Zellweger

Renée was born in Katy and is known for her roles as Roxie in "Chicago" and Dorothy in "Jerry Maguire."

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Born in Waco, Jennifer is best known for her role as Julie in "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Click here to check out the full list of famous actresses from Texas.