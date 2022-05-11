Here's Why Twenty One Pilots Didn't Make It Onto The 'Top Gun' Soundtrack

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots has revealed that he and Josh Dun were asked to write a song for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack before Tom Cruise "came in and just fired everyone."

The musician explained in a new radio interview, “I was working with the music placement person for the new Top Gun on writing a new song for them and then I believe Tom Cruise just came in and just fired everyone." He continued, “I saw some scenes. They brought me in to show me some scenes and stuff, and I actually don’t think I started writing. It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie of what they were looking for and stuff then I kind of got word that there was a wholesale swap.” Currently on the soundtrack is Lady Gaga with her new release "Hold My Hand." Gaga also helped compose the score of the film which is set to release on May 27.

Although they're not on the Top Gun soundtrack, the duo has an exciting new cinema experience coming on May 19. The band wrote in their announcement: "it is finally here. relive the 2021 livestream in a way we have never presented anything before. remixed in 5.1 surround sound and remastered for the big screen, one night only in theaters may 19th. go to http://twentyonepilots.film for info and sign up for early access to tickets." The livestream will be of the album release show for their 2021 album Scaled and Icy.