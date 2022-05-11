Iconic Bar Damaged In Nashville Bombing Set To Reopen

A bar damaged during the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville in 2020 is finally reopening to the public after nearly a year a half.

Coyote Ugly has been a staple on Second Avenue since it opened, but it and the rest of the city were shaken when an explosion rocked Nashville awake on Christmas Day. Ever since that day, the iconic bar has been closed and undergoing repairs after the explosion caused more than $200,000 worth of damage. The saloon also invested $500,000 to create a new 8,000-square-foot subterranean space with a 152-foot bar top. According to FOX 17, it is one of the longest bar tops in Tennessee.

In addition to its newly-renovated space, Coyote Ugly will also have a hidden speakeasy called Dramit that serves craft cocktails.

"Coyote Ugly Saloon has been a nationally-recognized, go-to destination in Downtown Nashville for years," said CMO Partner Lee Killingsworth. "Prior to the tragic bombing in 2020, the Saloon was one of the most profitable businesses on 2nd Avenue. Our team is so excited to finally re-open to the public and start serving our local community and out-of-town visitors again soon!"

Coyote Ugly, located at 154 2nd Avenue North, will hold a VIP, invite-only event on Wednesday where they will also launch their new bourbon. It is expected to open to the public soon.