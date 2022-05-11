Jack White Praises 'Very Cool' Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo met her "hero of all heroes" during her tour stop in Nashville. The pop star made a stop at Jack White's Third Man Records, and the former White Stripes frontman commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post praising the singer.

"I had the chance to meet a talented singer and musician today named @OliviaRodrigo, she’s very cool, very real and very much a lover of music," he captioned a gallery of photos and video from their encounter. "She’s also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect."

Rodrigo also celebrated the meeting with her own Instagram post. "got to meet my hero of all heroes today. still crying. thank u @officialjackwhite for being so kind to ur biggest fangirl," she wrote everyone go listen to fear of the dawn!!!!!"

See White's post below.