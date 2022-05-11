Jack White Praises 'Very Cool' Olivia Rodrigo
By Katrina Nattress
May 11, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo met her "hero of all heroes" during her tour stop in Nashville. The pop star made a stop at Jack White's Third Man Records, and the former White Stripes frontman commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post praising the singer.
"I had the chance to meet a talented singer and musician today named @OliviaRodrigo, she’s very cool, very real and very much a lover of music," he captioned a gallery of photos and video from their encounter. "She’s also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect."
Rodrigo also celebrated the meeting with her own Instagram post. "got to meet my hero of all heroes today. still crying. thank u @officialjackwhite for being so kind to ur biggest fangirl," she wrote everyone go listen to fear of the dawn!!!!!"
See White's post below.
White isn't the only rock legend to praise Rodrigo recently. Travis Barker gave her and Billie Eilish a shout out for breaking the rules of pop punk.
“I like Olivia’s album, I love everything Billie’s done. I won’t say, ‘This is pop-punk.’ I’ll say, this music that came out, let’s say like Avril [Lavigne]’s Love Sux, let’s say jxdn’s Tell Me About Tomorrow, and Tickets To My Downfall [Machine Gun Kelly], were all inspired by pop-punk," the blink-182 drummer said in an interview with Billboard. “It doesn’t mean that it’s just pop-punk or has to be categorized like that. Olivia Rodrigo is probably going to make an album that has a little bit of pop punk influence and some other influences too. Billie’s going to make whatever magical music she’s going to make and she’s going to be inspired by so much. You don’t have to follow the rules or keep it as sterile as the record label or whatever the rollout plan may be.”