Jennifer Lopez To Produce Limited Series Based On 'Cinderella' Musical

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is set to executive produce a new limited series based on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Lopez's Nuyorican Productions has partnered with Concord Theatricals and Skydance TV, according to a report from Deadline. The limited series will be written by Rachel Shukert, known for Netflix's GLOW and The Baby-Sitters Club, and will be an original take on the musical Cinderella.

This is the first project under the previously announced deal between the companies to develop several original projects based on Concord's catalog of musicals, which includes all of Rodger & Hammerstein's work as well as classics like the Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line, Hello Dolly, Bye Bye Birdie, Dreamgirls, Hair, and Gypsy. Under the deal, Lopez will star in at least one of the screen adaptations.

“The story of Cinderella is as timeless now as ever,” said Bill Bost, President of Skydance Television. “This aspirational story of romance, unconventional families, and the surprising power of wishes has inspired audiences around the world for centuries, and we are thrilled to be working with Jennifer, Rachel, Concord, and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to bring our fresh take to the screen.”

Cinderella was originally written for television in 1957 and starred Julie Andrews, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for the performance. It has since been remade numerous times by television audiences including in 1965 with Lesley Ann Warren as the titular role and in 1997 with an all-star cast of Brandy as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, Bernadette Peters as the Stepmother, Whoopi Goldberg as the Queen, and Jason Alexander as Lionel.

