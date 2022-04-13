Jennifer Lopez Unveils Release Date Of Documentary About Her Iconic Career

Jennifer Lopez revealed the release date of her upcoming documentary on her social media channels on Wednesday morning (April 13). “It’s just the beginning,” Lopez writes in her tweet of the Netflix doc, set to debut on June 14. The Netflix synopsis reads: “Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.”

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards icon award recipient is also celebrating her recent engagement to award-winning actor Ben Affleck. Shortly after photos of Lopez sparked engagement rumors — she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring, and rotated it so the stone would be hidden inside her palm when she noticed camera — the happy couple’s engagement was officially confirmed. She also added a diamond ring emoji next to her name on Twitter.

Lopez also revealed that Affleck’s proposal took her “totally… off guard.” It happened while she was in “my favorite place on earth” — the bubble bath — that Affleck got down on one knee and popped the question. The newly-engaged couple first began dating in the early 2000s and broke off their first engagement in 2004 since rekindling their romance in 2021, “Jennifer” is going strong again, and Lopez has gushed that “it’s a beautiful thing.”

See Lopez’ documentary announcement here: