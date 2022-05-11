Katy Perry Lands Starring Role In New Animated Movie Musical

According to Deadline, Melody follows the life of an insecure, young singer who goes on a quest to overcome the evil plans of jealous pop star Rose Stellar, accompanied by magical musical notes that guide her.

"Melody is someone who has to believe in herself, and in order to do that, she has to learn to love herself before considering how people love her," said Zag. "Big pop stars live in golden castles, they're famous with paparazzi all around, but for a little girl there is passion and fear. And I've never seen anyone as creative as Katy, who so personifies this character."

Not only is the American Idol judge voicing the title character, she will also write and perform songs for the film that details the insecurities many people face while following their dreams.

"I am a 37-year-old woman who still struggles with being insecure," said Perry. "I've come to realize that everyone is insecure, and that if you are not, I wonder if you have some negative characteristics because of that."

She continued, "I'm such a big fan of the animation world, and because my daughter is two years old, I am more immersed than ever before. What resonated for me with Melody and her character is the overall storyline that has to do with self confidence. I've realized in laying the foundation for my own child to be fearless, confident and brave, that you cannot have enough films with such strong themes of empowerment."

A release date for Melody has not been announced.