Kendrick Lamar Drops A Major Hint About His New Album

Kendrick Lamar began to fuel the hype for his new album earlier this year when he was announced as a headliner for Rolling Loud Miami and for Glastonbury Festival, both of which will go down this summer. The DAMN. rapper then formally announced the album, which might be his last project for Top Dawg Entertainment, back on April 18. At the time, he only revealed the album title and its release date.



Lamar incited more hype for new music after he joined his cousin Baby Keem on stage during Keem's debut Coachella performance last week. The Compton native delivered a stellar performance of “Family Ties” and “Vent."



Lamar hasn't released any other details about the album just yet. However, in the 10 days left before his LP arrives, K Dot might provide more clues about the highly-anticipated album. He's not the only TDE artist that's dropping this year. SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and the newest signee Doechii have all dropped new music this year.