Selena Gomez Apologizes After Being Accused Of Shading Hailey Bieber
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 11, 2022
A skincare routine video Selena Gomez posted to TikTok backfired after fans accused her of throwing shade at Hailey Bieber. The socialite posted some "get ready with me" videos on her TikTok on May 10, and unfortunately Selena posted a clip of her own routine just a few hours later. Some followers noticed the proximity and jumped to conclusions about the intention behind her video.
"LOL I know who she's referring to," one commenter wrote on the TikTok. Another user wrote, "Wait... is she tryna make fun of you know who." Selena was quick to clarify that she wasn't throwing shade. "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon," she wrote. "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health."
Selena commented this on her tik tok and turned off her comments. She did nothing wrong. https://t.co/Q0OTeBhEHu pic.twitter.com/y6vkJWWqXT— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 11, 2022
While Selena didn't actually delete the TikTok, she did turn off the comments. Fans came to the singer's defense in the comments of another video. "You did nothing wrong, just keep doing you!" wrote one fan. Another added, "She was just showing off her skincare, people need to leave her alone."
This isn't the first time people have tried to pit the two stars against each other. In 2019, fans spread rumors of tension after Selena released her hit "Lose You to Love Me" and Haily posted a screenshot of the Summer Walker song "I'll Kill You." The singer was quick to shut down the incredulous rumors. "I am so grateful for the response of the song," Selena said at the time. "However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down. So please be kind to everyone."