Selena Gomez Apologizes After Being Accused Of Shading Hailey Bieber

A skincare routine video Selena Gomez posted to TikTok backfired after fans accused her of throwing shade at Hailey Bieber. The socialite posted some "get ready with me" videos on her TikTok on May 10, and unfortunately Selena posted a clip of her own routine just a few hours later. Some followers noticed the proximity and jumped to conclusions about the intention behind her video.

"LOL I know who she's referring to," one commenter wrote on the TikTok. Another user wrote, "Wait... is she tryna make fun of you know who." Selena was quick to clarify that she wasn't throwing shade. "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon," she wrote. "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health."