Hailey Bieber Claps Back At Rumors Her Marriage To Justin Is In 'Trouble'
By Sarah Tate
April 12, 2022
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's marriage is going strong.
The model clapped back at a TikTok user who predicted that several high-profile celebrity relationships wouldn't work out, including that of the Biebers, per E! News. In a video posted to the social media platform last month, seen here, user Blonde Rebel Tarot claimed that Justin and Hailey, who have been married since 2018, may not make it as a couple.
"I feel like this month we may actually find out there's trouble in paradise with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs," she said. "I feel like things may be on the rocks."
The video eventually reached Hailey's attention, and she couldn't pass up the chance to laugh it off. According to the news outlet, she left a simple comment in response to the allegations: "Lmfaoooooooooo."
Hailey recently celebrated her husband's birthday in a sweet post on Instagram, telling the "Peaches" singer how much he means to her.
"Happy birthday my baby...," she captioned the series of photos. "there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here's to 28 🥳❤️"
The couple also recently turned heads at the Grammy Awards, weeks after Hailey experienced a health scare that briefly landed her in the hospital. While Justin was said to be "very worried" after his wife had "stroke-like symptoms," the 25-year-old model gave her own update in an Instagram Story saying she "recovered completely within a few hours."
"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home how and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me," she said. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."