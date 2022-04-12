Hailey Bieber Claps Back At Rumors Her Marriage To Justin Is In 'Trouble'

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's marriage is going strong.

The model clapped back at a TikTok user who predicted that several high-profile celebrity relationships wouldn't work out, including that of the Biebers, per E! News. In a video posted to the social media platform last month, seen here, user Blonde Rebel Tarot claimed that Justin and Hailey, who have been married since 2018, may not make it as a couple.

"I feel like this month we may actually find out there's trouble in paradise with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs," she said. "I feel like things may be on the rocks."

The video eventually reached Hailey's attention, and she couldn't pass up the chance to laugh it off. According to the news outlet, she left a simple comment in response to the allegations: "Lmfaoooooooooo."

Hailey recently celebrated her husband's birthday in a sweet post on Instagram, telling the "Peaches" singer how much he means to her.

"Happy birthday my baby...," she captioned the series of photos. "there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here's to 28 🥳❤️"