South Carolina Woman 'Speechless' After Scoring Top Lottery Prize

The universe works in mysterious ways — that's what one woman in South Carolina discovered when she scored big lottery prize.

A Midlands woman recently tried her luck at the lottery, picking up a $3 Bingo Squared scratch-off ticket at a store she didn't even intend on stopping at, according to a release from the South Caroline Education Lottery. She was on her way to another store when she couldn't change lanes and ended up driving to the Cheap Way #2 on North Main Street in Sumter.

Whether it was heavy traffic or an act of fate, the decision to head to the second store ended up with the woman scoring one of the top prizes of $75,000.

"I was speechless," she recalled of seeing her ticket become a winner. "I had my husband look at it, and he didn't believe it either."

The woman, whose name was not released, recently claimed her prize in Columbia. So what does she plan to do with her new winnings? She told lottery officials that she hopes to pay off her house and is looking forward to no longer having house payments.

"Not having a mortgage anymore, that will be a happy day," she said.

According to lottery officials, the Cheap Way #2 also received a $750 commission for selling the winning ticket.