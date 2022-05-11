This Is The Best American Restaurant In Alabama

A local chain restaurant is being credited for having the best American comfort food restaurants in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Five Bar as the top choice for Alabama.

"With three Five Bar locations across Alabama, plus one in Athens, Georgia, this casual joint has a small but perfectly formed menu of all-American classics," Love Food wrote. "The fried shrimp platter, bone-in pork chop with mac 'n' cheese, and rib-eye with mashed potatoes are just some of the reasons why diners love this spot."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state: