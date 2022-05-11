This Is The Best American Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best American comfort food restaurants in Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"In the kitchen of Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse you'll find established Massachusetts chef Adam Hicks, who dishes up tasty pub-style meals such as mac 'n' cheese with steak tips and caramelised [sic] onions, and fried chicken and waffles with jalapeño-infused maple syrup," Love Food wrote. "There's also a large selection of burgers, sandwiches and paninis, as well as interesting takes on classic salads."

