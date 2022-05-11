This Is The Best American Restaurant In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best American comfort food restaurants in Pennsylvania.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Bud & Marilyn's as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"A wonderfully retro spot in Philadelphia's Midtown Village, Bud & Marilyn's is a celebration of American classics and the menu focuses on simple and delicious food cooked perfectly," Love Food wrote. "Customers are big fans of the fried chicken sandwich that comes with Cheddar, pickle brine slaw and charred spring onion ranch in a potato roll, and the shrimp po boy hot buns. Satisfy your sweet craving with the funfetti cake – a vanilla cake with white buttercream frosting, strawberries and milk crumble."

