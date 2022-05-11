This Is The Best American Restaurant In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
May 11, 2022
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best American comfort food restaurants in Pennsylvania.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Bud & Marilyn's as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"A wonderfully retro spot in Philadelphia's Midtown Village, Bud & Marilyn's is a celebration of American classics and the menu focuses on simple and delicious food cooked perfectly," Love Food wrote. "Customers are big fans of the fried chicken sandwich that comes with Cheddar, pickle brine slaw and charred spring onion ranch in a potato roll, and the shrimp po boy hot buns. Satisfy your sweet craving with the funfetti cake – a vanilla cake with white buttercream frosting, strawberries and milk crumble."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Five Bar (various locations)
- Alaska- Chicken Shack (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Rusconi's American Kitchen (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Louise (Bentonville)
- California- Pann's (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Steuben's Uptown (Denver)
- Connecticut- Home Restaurant (Branford)
- Delaware- Walter's Steakhouse (Wilmington)
- Florida- Boca (various locations)
- Georgia- Mrs. Wilkes' Dining Room (Savannah)
- Hawaii- 12th Ave Grill (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Honey Eatery and Social Club (Coeur d'Alene)
- Illinois- Little Goat Diner (Chicago)
- Indiana- The Eagle (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Pullman Bar & Diner (Iowa City)
- Kansas- The Anchor (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Greyhound Tavern (Fort Mitchell)
- Louisiana- Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse (New Orleans)
- Maine- Bob's Clam Hut (Kittery)
- Maryland- The Chasseur (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse (Worcester)
- Michigan- Slows Bar BQ (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Hell's Kitchen (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- The Pig & Pint (Jackson)
- Missouri- Lambert's Cafe (various locations)
- Montana- Black Iron Grill & Rotisserie (Miles City)
- Nebraska- Little Ted's Pub & Grill (Nebraska City)
- Nevada- Big B's Texas BBQ (Henderson)
- New Hampshire- Red Arrow Diner (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Tops Diner (East Newark)
- New Mexico- Nexus Brewery & Restaurant (Albuquerque)
- New York- Rocco Steakhouse (New York City)
- North Carolina- Haberdish (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Kroll's Diner (various locations)
- Ohio- Golden Lamb (Lebanon)
- Oklahoma- Redrock Canyon Grill (various locations)
- Oregon- Screen Door (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Bud & Marilyn's (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Chelo's Hometown Bar & Grille (various locations)
- South Carolina- Millers All Day (Charleston)
- South Dakota- The Millstone Family Restaurants (Rapid City and Spearfish)
- Tennessee- The Stillery (Nashville)
- Texas- West Texas Chophouse (El Paso)
- Utah- Station 22 Cafe (Provo)
- Vermont- Prohibition Pig (Waterbury)
- Virginia- Macado's (various locations)
- Washington- Metropolitan Grill (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Wood Iron Eatery (Fayetteville)
- Wisconsin- Little Diner Xpress (Appleton)
- Wyoming- Johnny J's Diner (Casper)