This Is The Best Outdoor Activity In South Carolina

South Carolina one of the most beautiful states in the country. With its endless miles of hiking trails, bodies of water perfect for boating or fishing, and mountain views sure to take your breath away, there is no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy.

Travel Pulse compiled a list of the best outdoor activity in each state, including a fun endeavor in South Carolina. According to the site:

"The United States has a wide array of outdoor activities for all activity levels. And each state is known for some spectacular sites. So whether you're interested in birding, stargazing, hiking, mountain biking or whale watching – [the list has] a can't miss adventure in each state."

So what outdoor activity was named the best in South Carolina?

Hiking

According to the site, hiking is the best outdoor activity in South Carolina, following other states like Virginia and neighboring North Carolina. Given that the state is also home to popular trails and parks, it's no surprise hiking took the top spot.

Here's what Travel Pulse had to say about the best outdoor activity in South Carolina:

"Some of The Palmetto State's most jaw-dropping vistas are along the spectacular stretch of Blue Ridge Mountains that passes through South Carolina and, while there are several ways to explore that majestic wilderness, hiking is probably the most preferred method. The Carolina mountains offer endless miles of trails, all offering incredible views of the blue-hued peaks and forested slopes, along with the occasional waterfall and an abundance of wildlife."

The site then suggested some popular trails around the Palmetto State that outdoor lovers and avid hikers are sure to enjoy.

"The 15.5.-miles Chattooga River Trail in Sumter National Forest, which overlooks the scenic Chattooga River gorge, is popular among backpackers, with five major waterfalls along the route. But, the best hike to a waterfall is a two-mile trek along the Upcountry's Foothills Trail to Lower Whitewater Falls, which takes a 200-foot plunge down a rock face to lake Jacassee."

