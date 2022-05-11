This Is The Healthiest County In Texas

Texas offers incredible opportunities for fostering a healthy environment. From great education, economy, and housing to food, nutrition, and overall population health, the Lone Star state has it all.

The 2022 County Health Rankings, a report from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, determined the healthiest county in the state. The study states, "The rankings help us understand what influences how long and well we live."

Taking the top honor is Collin County. The adult smoking rate in the county is at 12%, which is lower than the state's average of 15%. The obesity rate is around 30%, 4% lower than the state's average. The county has a 94% high school completion rate, with 81% of adults in the county attending college.

According to the report, here are the top 10 healthiest counties in Texas:

Collin County Denton County Williamson County Fort Bend County Rockwall County Travis County Kendall County Hays County Hemphill County Comal County

