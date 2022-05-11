This Is The Healthiest County In Texas

By Ginny Reese

May 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Texas offers incredible opportunities for fostering a healthy environment. From great education, economy, and housing to food, nutrition, and overall population health, the Lone Star state has it all.

The 2022 County Health Rankings, a report from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, determined the healthiest county in the state. The study states, "The rankings help us understand what influences how long and well we live."

Taking the top honor is Collin County. The adult smoking rate in the county is at 12%, which is lower than the state's average of 15%. The obesity rate is around 30%, 4% lower than the state's average. The county has a 94% high school completion rate, with 81% of adults in the county attending college.

According to the report, here are the top 10 healthiest counties in Texas:

  1. Collin County
  2. Denton County
  3. Williamson County
  4. Fort Bend County
  5. Rockwall County
  6. Travis County
  7. Kendall County
  8. Hays County
  9. Hemphill County
  10. Comal County

Click here to see the full study.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.