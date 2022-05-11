This Is The Most Scenic Road In Georgia

Georgia is known for upholding some of the most beautiful outdoor locations in the nation. The most popular scenic route in Georgia offers 41 miles full of views. Each twist and turn boasts a new cliff, body of water and bunch of trees; bringing you back to nature without even having to step out of your vehicle.

According to a list put together by Stacker, the most scenic road that you can take in Georgia is the Russell-Brasstown Scenic Byway. This is no ordinary road. When you travel down this scenic route, you will see pretty views of the Chattahoochee River and the Appalachian Mountains in the distance. If you wind your way up to the top of the Brasstown Bald Mountain, you will be able to see four states at one time.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the most scenic road to drive in Georgia:

"With views of the Chattahoochee River and the Appalachian Mountains, the Russell-Brasstown Scenic Byway’s 41-mile loop offers some of the most luscious views of Georgia’s timberland. Four different states can be seen from the top of Brasstown Bald Mountain."

