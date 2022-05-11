WATCH: Atlanta Man Arrested For Bringing Axes To Shopping Mall

Georgia residents who were just trying to get some shopping done, noticed something strange happening in the parking lot of a popular local mall. A man carrying axes, a gun, and a cleaver was suspiciously walking around the parked cars with weapons in hand.

According to FOX5, 42-year-old Gregory Keith Johnson was at the Ansley Mall off of Piedmont Avenue when mall security guards alerted county officers of his whereabouts. They told police that he was casually walking around with one axe in each hand. When the police arrived at the mall, they found Johnson's bag that he used to carry the weapons, but Johnson was no where to be seen.

After searching the area, officers found Johnson riding a bike and began to chase him. Though he tried to bike away from police, they were able to arrest him and take him into custody.

FOX5 mentioned according to police that the suspect already had 14 arrest cycles on record in Fulton County where he was arrested. Among the previous arrests were charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

Johnson was taken to the Fulton County jail where he is currently being held as charges pend.

