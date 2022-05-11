You Need To Try This Popular Food In Ohio

No one does chili quite like the Queen City. The most popular Ohio food that you need to try will come as no surprise to Cincinnati natives, as the city lives and breathes Skyline Chili.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the top food that you need to try in Ohio is Cincinnati chili. It is specific to the region for good reason. Cincinnati is known for housing two of the most popular chili locations in Ohio. Both Gold Star and Skyline Chili are known throughout the state for their abundance of chili cheese options.

Here is what Mashed had to say about Cincinnati chili:

"Cincinnati chili is beloved by many from Ohio while a source of outright shame to others. Looks like you need to try the stuff for yourself and then make the call. But what is Cincinnati chili? If you can see beneath the mountain of cheese traditionally topping this dish, you'll see a Bolognese-like chili poured over a bed of cooked spaghetti. It's a blend of cuisines that makes the dish distinctly American, but in the eyes of many, that's as much a sleight as it is a compliment to this dish, which at least can certainly be called filling."

