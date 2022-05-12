3 Texas Residents Are Now Millionaires After Claiming Scratch-Off Prizes

Three Texas residents are now $1 million richer after claiming their scratch-off ticket prizes this week.

One Fort Worth resident claimed a million-dollar prize in the Instant Millionaire scratch ticket game on Thursday (May 12), according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at RaceTrac at 1840 Eastchase Parkway in Fort Worth.

There are three second-tier prizes worth $1 million in this game. The overall odds of winning any prize in the Instant Millionaire game are 1 in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

Another resident from Corpus Christi claimed a million-dollar prize Thursday. According to the Texas Lottery, the winning $1,000,000 FRENZY scratch game ticket was purchased at H-E-B at 11100 Leopard Street in Corpus Christi. This is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this scratch ticket game. The overall odds of winning an instant prize in the $1,000,000 FRENZY game are 1 in 3.24, including break-even prizes.

On Wednesday (May 11), a Frisco resident claimed a $1 million prize in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was bought at 7-Eleven at 7275 Independence Parkway in Frisco. It was the eighth of 12 $1 million prizes. Odds of winning any prize in the Million Dollar Loteria game are 1 in 3.27, including break-even prizes.

All three claimants elected to remain anonymous.